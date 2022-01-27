Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,743 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,938,439,000 after buying an additional 357,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,061,212,000 after buying an additional 397,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $969,798,000 after buying an additional 62,003 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $314,279,000 after buying an additional 117,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $127.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $131.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average of $98.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

