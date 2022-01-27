Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 291.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,668,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 98.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 789,438 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $14,089,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $13,395,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $42.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.26.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

