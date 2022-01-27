Bank of America Upgrades Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

