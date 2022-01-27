Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,546.16

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,546.16 ($20.86) and traded as low as GBX 1,408 ($19.00). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 1,418 ($19.13), with a volume of 62,520 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,581.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,547.09.

In other Bank of Georgia Group news, insider Alasdair (Al) Breach bought 26,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,550 ($20.91) per share, for a total transaction of £404,550 ($545,804.10). Insiders have bought 48,557 shares of company stock valued at $77,089,283 over the last quarter.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

