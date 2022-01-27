Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 311,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Anthony Will purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $49.59 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.39.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

