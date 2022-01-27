Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,460 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.14% of New York Times worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in New York Times by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.78. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

