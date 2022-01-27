Bank of Nova Scotia Has $12.63 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,587 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $130,697,000 after buying an additional 1,348,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after buying an additional 1,153,930 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,061,000 after buying an additional 944,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,850,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

