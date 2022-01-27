Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $10.16 Million Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 210,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,160,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.08% of Maravai LifeSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 48.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 557.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,092,000 after acquiring an additional 708,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 69.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 111,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 28.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

