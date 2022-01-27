Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $154.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

