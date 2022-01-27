Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 184,916 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of United Airlines worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,542 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after purchasing an additional 831,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,020,000 after buying an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in United Airlines by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,124,000 after buying an additional 335,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.00) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

