Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,420 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.20% of Kohl’s worth $14,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KSS opened at $60.26 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $42.68 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.69.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

