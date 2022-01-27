Barclays PLC Grows Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.

ITRI opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 986.00 and a beta of 1.19. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

