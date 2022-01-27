Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Vonage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,619 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vonage by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $26,915,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,535,626 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vonage stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -297.24, a P/E/G ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.87.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VG shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

