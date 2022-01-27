Barclays PLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 68.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,749 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 670.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 991,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,451,000 after acquiring an additional 863,058 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 10.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 282.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 46,017 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ELY opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELY has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

