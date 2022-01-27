Barclays PLC Lowers Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Banner by 2.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.13. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BANR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

