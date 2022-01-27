Barclays PLC Purchases 1,459 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 89,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,349,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,978,000 after buying an additional 483,178 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 484,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 239,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SJR opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

SJR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

