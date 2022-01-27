Barclays PLC Sells 317,706 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 317,706 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBA. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,494 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,527,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,476,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,461 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,790,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 921.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,297,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBA. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

NYSE PBA opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -829.13%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

