Barclays PLC Sells 5,890 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,674,000 after acquiring an additional 79,265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 24.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Teradata by 15.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Teradata by 12.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.