Barclays PLC Sells 5,890 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,674,000 after acquiring an additional 79,265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 24.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Teradata by 15.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Teradata by 12.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $59.58.
In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
