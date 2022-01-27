Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,000 ($94.44) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HIK. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($38.86) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.19) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.19) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,482 ($46.98).

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,026 ($27.33) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,976 ($26.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,703 ($36.47). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,179.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,382.79. The company has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.70.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

