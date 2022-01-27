Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 640 ($8.63) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.56% from the stock’s current price.

RMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.77) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.43) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.43) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.56) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 695.91 ($9.39).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 430.80 ($5.81) on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 385.80 ($5.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.28). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 497.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 490.49. The company has a market capitalization of £4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

