Barclays Trims Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Price to $700.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.22.

Shares of LRCX opened at $596.67 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $481.05 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $677.70 and a 200-day moving average of $624.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

