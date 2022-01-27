Barings LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 585 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,775,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total value of $5,478,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $437.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

