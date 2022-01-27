Barings LLC Purchases New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in General Motors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 12.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of General Motors by 476.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 326,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of General Motors by 168.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,112 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM stock opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

