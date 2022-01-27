Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.08 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,123 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $185,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.22. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.