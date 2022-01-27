Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,052 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $29,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 71,622 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,351,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,352,000 after buying an additional 39,416 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $73.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.01. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

