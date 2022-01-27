Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 391 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $226.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.65 and its 200-day moving average is $246.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $204.37 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

