Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 174,851 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,395,880 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,851 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $83,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $21,665,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,684.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 195,715 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 470.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,526 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

