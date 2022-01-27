Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $54,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Gentherm by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after buying an additional 63,602 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THRM opened at $90.92 on Thursday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

THRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

