Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,259 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $928,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,721,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,395,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

