Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases 3,899 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 70,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492,883 shares of company stock worth $59,139,335. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $134.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $134.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.