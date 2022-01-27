Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,309 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 1.92% of Federal Signal worth $45,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Federal Signal by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after purchasing an additional 690,725 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,003,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,864,000 after purchasing an additional 57,425 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,764,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.83.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

