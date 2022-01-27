Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Takes Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,583,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Interface by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Interface by 11.9% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,669 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Interface by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $774.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.87. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.20 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TILE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

