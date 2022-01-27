BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for BCE in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.69.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$65.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$59.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.41. BCE has a 52 week low of C$54.18 and a 52 week high of C$67.25.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.32%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.