Beer Money Achieves Market Capitalization of $401,741.66 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Beer Money has a total market cap of $401,741.66 and approximately $12,300.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00041558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 356,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.