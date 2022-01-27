BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Price Target Raised to CHF 403 at Credit Suisse Group

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 366 to CHF 403 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BELIMO from CHF 299 to CHF 325 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BELIMO from CHF 4 to CHF 5 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BELIMO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.75.

BLHWF opened at $500.26 on Tuesday. BELIMO has a 12 month low of $400.00 and a 12 month high of $7,916.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.48.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

