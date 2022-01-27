BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.00

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1184065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

About BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

