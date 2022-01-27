Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,277.13

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,277.13 ($44.21) and traded as low as GBX 2,785 ($37.57). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,803 ($37.82), with a volume of 610,861 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWY. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($56.13) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,351 ($45.21) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($52.89) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($52.89) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,936.92 ($53.12).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,181.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,273.66. The company has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,161 ($42.65) per share, for a total transaction of £106,620.53 ($143,848.53).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

