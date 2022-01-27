Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLWYF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,524 ($47.54) to GBX 3,351 ($45.21) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Investec began coverage on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,351.00.

Shares of Bellway stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. Bellway has a 52 week low of $41.74 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

