Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 31 ($0.42) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 82.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BSE. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.67) target price on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of BSE stock opened at GBX 17 ($0.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £200.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.81. Base Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 13 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 19 ($0.26).

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

