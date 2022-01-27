Berenberg Bank Reiterates €8.80 Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($10.00) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.18) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schaeffler currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.72 ($8.77).

FRA:SHA opened at €6.62 ($7.52) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.20. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.02).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

