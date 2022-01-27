Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.05

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.05 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.17). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.17), with a volume of 315,135 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.29. The company has a market capitalization of £31.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

