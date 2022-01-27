Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Down 6.9%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s stock price traded down 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.65. 8,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,879,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

A number of analysts have commented on BLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. William Blair cut Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director James Rothman bought 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,058 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 316.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after buying an additional 1,726,872 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 588.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,177,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 126.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,926,000 after purchasing an additional 825,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after purchasing an additional 794,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

