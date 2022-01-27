Berkshire Grey Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,113 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the average daily volume of 94 put options.

Shares of BGRY opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Berkshire Grey has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGRY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.