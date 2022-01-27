Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Brokerages expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Big Lots also posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

BIG traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 16,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,046. Big Lots has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

