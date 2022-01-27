Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDSX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. reduced their target price on shares of Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($31.93) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Biodesix will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Watts acquired 5,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,117.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 99,352 shares of company stock worth $631,419 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biodesix by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 413,826 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biodesix by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 95,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biodesix by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,904 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Biodesix by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 65,069 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

