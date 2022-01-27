Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.7% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $7,502,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.75.

Biogen stock opened at $219.60 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.