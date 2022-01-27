Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $19.15 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $19.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $19.25. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.75.

BIIB stock opened at $219.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.93. Biogen has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Biogen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Biogen by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 192,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

