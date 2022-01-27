BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sarah Aebersold Sells 332 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sarah Aebersold sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $10,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.61. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $2,684,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 23.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 64.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

