Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Shares Down 7.2%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)’s share price dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 51,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 690,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

BRDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bird Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bird Global in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bird Global alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bird Global Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Global Company Profile (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.