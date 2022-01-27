Bitcoin SV (BSV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $127.66 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $88.53 or 0.00239999 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and $127.66 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,887.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.73 or 0.00780025 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00026602 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004671 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,963,214 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

